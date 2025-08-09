Rogue's voice actor shares advice for whomever will bring the X-Men character to life in live-action

HQ

While the immediate future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe revolves around Spider-Man and the Avengers, eventually the X-Men will become a serious part of the wider world. We know that many Mutants will appear in the coming Avengers films, but after that we can also expect a standalone X-Men film that will be helmed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier. This is important because it likely means many popular characters will be making their MCU debut sooner rather than later.

To this end, while there are some Mutants already in the MCU, like variants of Wolverine and Gambit (and even Scarlet Witch, depending on who you ask), the majority of the Mutant cast is on its way, including hopefully Rogue. With the character no doubt getting a live-action alternative soon, Lenore Zann, the actress who has been voicing Rogue for years in the animated series, has given her advice for whichever prospective star is cast as the southern superhuman.

Speaking at the FanX Comic Convention in Tampa Bay, as per Collider, Zann's main advice was to "Watch X-Men: The Animated Series, then X-Men '97. That would be my number one thing to say."

Zann did elaborate by explaining how she hopes the MCU gets a more authentic representation of Rogue too, not one similar to what we saw in Bryan Singer's X-Men films, where she was more childish and tailored to a different demographic.

"I think that the film versions changed Rogue from what she was written in the comics and what we did in the animated series. It kind of made her more like Jubilee. And I think that they went for a younger demographic by doing that, but I don't know why they didn't just choose Jubilee and use Jubilee instead of making Rogue like Jubilee. So it'll be interesting to see where they go now."

