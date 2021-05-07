Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Crying Suns

Roguelite strategy game Crying Suns is coming to Nintendo Switch later this month

The release date is May 27.

If you like FTL: Faster Than Light, then you'd probably like Crying Suns too, as it is "cut from the same cloth" as FTL - this is how we described it in our review published last year.

Now, more sci-fi fans can enjoy this adventure. Publisher Humble Games and developer Alt Shift Studio announced, Crying Suns will land on Nintendo Switch via eShop, the launch date is May 27. The game is available for pre-order now, currently with 10% off. You can check the details here.

Crying Suns was initially released to PC back in September 2019 then followed by iOS and Android in June 2020.

Crying Suns

Crying SunsScore

Crying Suns
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"A distinctive and engaging sci-fi adventure with some good ideas and a lot of style."



