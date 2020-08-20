Roguelite adventure The Red Lantern to land this autumn

You're watching Advertisements

If you like indie games, then you probably already know that Nintendo just held an Indie World Showcase, bringing us news and announcements about some upcoming Switch titles. The Red Lantern is one of them.

The game caught our attention last year when it was first revealed, and we're still looking forward to it. Now, developer Timberline Studio has announced that "The Red Lantern will be out this fall on Switch, Epic Games, and Xbox", and the official release date should be confirmed soon.

The Red Lantern is a narrative-driven, roguelite adventure that will focus on leading a group of dogs through the harsh Alaskan bush. Well, we all love dogs. Speaking of dogs, Epic Games asked a very interesting question when it wrote: "Can't wait! Also, important question: Can we pet the sled dogs?"

The answer from the developer is: "Of course! We wouldn't have it any other way", and they didn't forget to put up a lovely GIF as evidence. Nice!

