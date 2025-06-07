Roguelikes head to the kitchen in Omelet You Cook

Indie can often feel like the last bastion for pure creativity in the video game space, and the Wholesome Games Direct show isn't doing much wrong to dispute that. During the ongoing show, it was just revealed by developer SchuBox Games that the roguelike cooking game, Omelet You Cook, is now available on PC via Steam.

Yep, the spree of shadow-drops continues with this unusual project that is all about catering for the quirky students of Middlesville Central Cafeteria, where the aim is to snag ingredients off a conveyor belt and to then compose the perfect omelette that suits their needs. If you do well, Princical Clucker may just reward you with enough cash and resources to add new items to your pantry, but if you don't perform well enough... Well, let's just say that the game's description states the following: "Will you meet their ever-growing demands and live to work another day?"

Do you intend to check out Omelet You Cook today?