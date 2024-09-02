Roguelike hit of the year Balatro releases its first line of merch

HQ

LocalThunk's Balatro has been a huge success. One of the biggest surprise hits of the year, Balatro has managed to charm anyone who's played it with its addictive gameplay loop and easy-to-understand mechanics.

Now, to jump on the bandwagon of success a little more, Playstack and LocalThunk are showing off some Balatro merch. There are loads of t-shirts, a couple of hoodies, and a few mugs to buy, each featuring designs from the game.

You've got your regular game logo shirts, as well as some special edition LocalThunk shirts. There are also those featuring Balatro's Joker cards, some of which are actually quite stylish for gamer merch. Check out the full list of attire here.

