Roguelike action game Disorder gets a release date

Roguelike action game Disorder will be released for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on 22 January - it has been announced in a stylish new trailer, which you can watch below.

Disorder is described by the developers, Grumpy, as a roguelike dungeon crawler. You take on the role of a, at least for now, young unnamed girl who has lost her memory and through repeated trials in constantly changing paths, you must try to uncover the truth and get her memory back.

From the description, and the latest trailer here, you can get a vibe of a mix of Returnal and Stellar Blade - we'll find out if there's anything to it on 22 January when Disorder is released for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

Watch the new trailer below: