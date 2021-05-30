Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Roguebook

Roguebook's release date has been moved up to June 17

A new deck building trailer has also been released.

With delays happening every week at the moment it feels awfully strange seeing a release date for a game being pushed forward, but that's exactly what has happened with Roguebook. The strategic deck building game has had its release date bumped up by a week from June 25 to June 17.

Along with the revised release date, a new trailer has been released for the game and this showcases the its unique deck building mechanics (you can check out the new trailer above).

You can also take a look at our recent preview of Roguebook here.

