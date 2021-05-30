Roguebook's release date has been moved up to June 17

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

With delays happening every week at the moment it feels awfully strange seeing a release date for a game being pushed forward, but that's exactly what has happened with Roguebook. The strategic deck building game has had its release date bumped up by a week from June 25 to June 17.

Along with the revised release date, a new trailer has been released for the game and this showcases the its unique deck building mechanics (you can check out the new trailer above).

You can also take a look at our recent preview of Roguebook here.