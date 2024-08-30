Rogue Waters Preview: A tactical-RPG with style

There are so many tactical-RPGs these days that it can be a nightmare to get excited for new additions to the genre. A lot tend to look and play in a very similar way, and even often have a design philosophy that is demanding and if anything a little too complex to be easily consumed and enjoyed. That's definitely a contributing factor as to why I only trend towards a handful of tactical-RPGs, and it's also a leading reason why Rogue Waters caught my attention at Gamescom.

You see while this game has all the traditional elements and moving parts of a tactical-RPG - for example the turn-based combat, the choices and decision-laden dialogue, the isometric camera angle, the broad customisability and character development - it also has a few design choices that ensure all these typical elements flow in a more streamlined and fulfilling way.

Take the combat for starters. This is a pirate game so much of the action unfolds on ships that present longer and tighter battlefields with less open space to move and flank enemies. Developer Ice Code Games has come up with a great solution to this spacing issue, with this being a chain effect stemming from the elegant swordplay battling that sees enemies or allies being forced backwards each time they are attacked with a melee strike. The idea is that to strike with a sword you must lunge and then occupy your opponent's area with your opponent being forced to retreat and be pushed back. For the sake of Rogue Waters, this paves the way to great chaining mechanics where you can attack an enemy, force them back into a hazard or another enemy to stack up damage on foes not even in your immediate attack range. If the target has nowhere to move, they will simply be eliminated then and there, meaning battles can be quick and fluid if you plan ahead and make intelligent moves.

Ice Code Games has also done away with the typical percentage-based action that often leads to frustration. Now attacks will not be missed, but the catch is that due to the chaining effect, you do have to think multiple turns in advance as a simple repositioning could put your character in danger if certain dominoes fall into line, if you will. To add to this is also a slate of abilities and unique character types that bring new attack styles, such as sweeping area cleaves or being able to lift and throw a target into environmental turmoil. Rogue Waters really does feel like a tactical-RPG without training wheels on, and I for one really appreciate the less rigid design. In fact, it's so much freer that there's even an undo button so you can repeat moves if something did work out as planned, making the game less stressful and demanding too.

With it being a pirate title, there is ship-based combat too but this serves a primary purpose of laying the foundation for the main turn-based battles. Effectively, you engage in a naval strike where you target key parts of the enemy vessel, perhaps destroying their cannons so they cannot return fire or neutralising a specific facility that would improve enemy combatants in the main battle. You could even target certain enemy units so that less or even none of them are able to partake in the battle itself. The catch is of course that the enemy ship will do the same to you...

The interesting part about Rogue Waters is that it's also a roguelike (hence the name, I guess). Yep, really. You work through the game by navigating through a map in a Slay the Spire format, where you choose which ships to face on your route ahead. Some will be easier but provide less impressive rewards whereas others will push you to the limit under the mindset that you could earn something remarkable for your efforts. The route you choose is up to you, but the better gear you possess, the more talented and experienced crew members you recruit, and the more versatile your ship is will be vital for completing longer runs. It should be said of course that the roguelike setup does mean that should you fail you will be forced to return to square one, but you can unlock elements and items that can be fitted to your ship before a run to make things a bit easier, meaning there is compelling progression to be found too.

But either way, as someone who doesn't tend to find much thrill in tactical strategy gameplay, Rogue Waters seems to be doing a lot right to make the category feel like a blast. With the roguelike nature, the question is of course whether this will be sustainable hour-after-hour, but from what I got to see and the creative opportunities it opens the door to and encourages, there's definitely a lot of potential and promise with this project.