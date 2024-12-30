Rogue reveals its LEC 2025 line-up

HQ

Rogue has revealed its roster for the upcoming LEC season, and it includes one big surprise for one of its members. ADC player Patrik "Patrik" Jírů has left GiantX, after playing for the UK and Spanish organisation since 2019.

Patrik has now joined Rogue, and will be playing ADC alongside the rest of the roster, which includes mid-laner Larssen, a staple member of the Rogue roster. There's also jungler Malrang and support player Execute, and top laner Adam, who comes from Team BDS.

Rogue hopes to make waves with this new roster in 2025, but we'll have to see if the organisation can leave its stamp on the European LoL scene next year.