Rogue One writer wants to make a movie of Remedy's Control

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writer Gary Whitta looks to create a film adaptation of Remedy's Control.

Film and series adaptations of games are slowly but surely becoming more popular with productions popping up all over the place such as Netflix's The Witcher, Castlevania and Ni No Kuni as well as the Sonic film and the troubled Uncharted production possibly being made a reality at some point in the future.

Now, however, another possible production could be in the works if a recent tweet by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writer Gary Whitta is to be taken seriously. During a recent Q&A session, Whitta was asked what game would make the best movie and whether or not he would write it. Whitta then responded with "CONTROL. And yes", to which Remedy communications director Thomas Puha chimed in with a "Let's talk".

Surely, Control would make a phenomenal film, especially considering Remedy's dabblings in film sequences and influences. What do you think? If a Control movie was to be made, would you go see it?

