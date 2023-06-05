Rogue One and Andor director says George Lucas loved the prequel

Tony Gilroy, the director behind The Bourne movies, as well as Andor and Rogue One, A Star Wars Story has said he had a conversation with George Lucas where the Star Wars creator revealed that he loved the prequel movie.

"I had a 45-minute conversation with [George] after he saw Rogue," Gilroy said. "He loved it. He really did. He had a lot of things to say that I... It was like a call from the president."

While there are a lot of fans to please whenever a project has the Star Wars brand attached to it, it also must be incredibly important to also make sure the grandfather of the most well-known sci-fi franchise ever isn't feeling like his work is being ruined.

Currently, Gilroy is working on Andor Season 2, where filming is set to continue until August this year. Hopefully the quality of the second season will match that of the first, which won a lot of Star Wars fans back after some other, more middling shows.