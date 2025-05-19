Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the current #1 movie on Disney+

The 2016 Star Wars spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the current #1 movie on the streaming platform Disney+. Following the recent success of the Andor prequel series, it seems that fans are wrapping up the story of Diego Luna's rebel spy.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story released to fairly middling reviews back in 2016. It was the second of Disney's major Star Wars projects, releasing after Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Considering the reception the rest of Disney Star Wars has received, fans have been kinder to Rogue One over time.

Andor especially helped give it a fresh coat of paint, adding depth to a lot of the movie's characters and showing how the rebellion kicked off. Just behind Rogue One in the Disney+ charts (according to FlixPatrol) is Lilo & Stitch, the animated classic likely getting a lot of views ahead of its live-action remake arriving later this week.

Have you rewatched Rogue One recently?