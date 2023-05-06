Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rogue Legacy 2

Rogue Legacy 2's final content update is here

The Swan Song adds new weapons, modes, challenges, achievements, rules, quality of life features, and more.

Cellar Door Games is wrapping up its roguelite sequel, Rogue Legacy 2, as the developer has now revealed and released (on some platforms) the final content update for the game. Known as The Swan Song, the update has debuted on PC, and will be coming to consoles in a couple of weeks.

As for what this update adds, it is a big one and features a ton of new additions. From more weapons to play around with, new challenges, equipment sets, house rules, achievements, balance tweaks, new modes, healing rebalances, custom seeds, custom languages, other quality of life improvements, and more. You can find the full list of new features in the final road map for Rogue Legacy 2 below.

And while you can jump in and experience this final content update on PC today, you can also check out the update's trailer below for a further tease of what it adds.

