Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rogue Legacy 2

Rogue Legacy 2 is launching at the end of April

The game has been in Early access for a while but is eyeing up a full launch soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Following a stint as an Early Access title, Rogue Legacy 2 is finally looking to fully launch in a few weeks. As revealed in a new trailer, the game will officially be arriving on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on April 28. While it is noted that Rogue Legacy 2 will be arriving on PlayStation in the future, the platform was not directly mentioned as part of this announcement.

In other Rogue Legacy news, to ensure people are primed and ready for this sequel, the original Rogue Legacy is currently available as a free game on the Epic Games Store, so be sure to download it and check it out before its successor fully releases in a few weeks.

Rogue Legacy 2

Related texts



Loading next content