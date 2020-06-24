Rogue Legacy 2 hits Early Access on PC next month

You're watching Advertisements

Rogue Legacy 2, the action RPG sequel of the 2013 roguelite, is landing on Steam and the Epic Games Store in Early Access form on July 23, developer Cellar Door Games has announced.

The original Rogue Legacy has an interesting premise. Players will enter a randomly generated world and start an adventure. Every time you die, you can choose a heir, and he or she will succeed you and then keep going on the journey, with each new child unique.

It's worth noting that you wouldn't lose everything after you die and you still "can build your manor, improve your legacy through an in-depth skill tree, and make each child stronger than the last".

This successor, Rogue Legacy 2, will get several elaborations. There will be a brand new visual style, unique weapons, revamped biome generation, and more. Regarding the details, you can check the Steam page for more. In a tweet, Cellar Door Games also mentioned that the team is "aiming to make combat more fluid, and versatile".

Above and below you can see the Early Access announcement trailer and some images, enjoy!