LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra
English
Follow us
news
Rogue

Rogue lands on Steam 40 years after its release

The genre-defining title can be yours for just £2.09

Rogue, the title that single-handedly invented the roguelike genre, has now arrived on Steam 40 years after its initial release in 1980. This slice of gaming history may look primitive today, but without it, we wouldn't have titles like Spelunky, Rogue Legacy, and The Binding of Isaac.

The title's Steam description reads: "Experience the original that spawned a thousand 'Rogue-likes'. Venture into the Dungeons of Doom in search of the legendary Amulet of Yendor, and hopefully escape with your life! Randomly generated dungeon layouts await you, full of nasty monsters, insidious traps, and glittering loot."

You can pick up this genre-defining classic for a measly £2.09 by clicking here. But, before you do, why not read our feature on the game, where we had the opportunity to speak to co-creator Glenn Wichman.

Rogue

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy