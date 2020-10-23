Rogue lands on Steam 40 years after its release

Rogue, the title that single-handedly invented the roguelike genre, has now arrived on Steam 40 years after its initial release in 1980. This slice of gaming history may look primitive today, but without it, we wouldn't have titles like Spelunky, Rogue Legacy, and The Binding of Isaac.

The title's Steam description reads: "Experience the original that spawned a thousand 'Rogue-likes'. Venture into the Dungeons of Doom in search of the legendary Amulet of Yendor, and hopefully escape with your life! Randomly generated dungeon layouts await you, full of nasty monsters, insidious traps, and glittering loot."

You can pick up this genre-defining classic for a measly £2.09 by clicking here. But, before you do, why not read our feature on the game, where we had the opportunity to speak to co-creator Glenn Wichman.