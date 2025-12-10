Rogue is stealing everyone's powers in the new Marvel Rivals trailer

HQ

We've known for a while now that Rogue is joining the Marvel Rivals roster. Hopping into battle alongside her hubby Gambit, Rogue is a Vanguard, which might seem a bit odd at first until you check out her gameplay.

Rogue gets stuck into melee with her opponents, punching and kicking and using her touch to steal enemy powers. A lot of her abilities do tick damage to foes, and her rush allows her to get to fleeing enemies fast.

The fact that Rogue can steal pretty much any other hero's power by the looks of things also makes her one of the most complex characters in Marvel Rivals. However, if used right, this will also likely make her one of the game's strongest heroes. Her ultimate lets her steal energy from everyone in an area around her, making for big swings in team fights and showing despite her size she's as effective of a tank as any other hero.