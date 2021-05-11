Rogue Company's second season kicks off today

You're watching Advertisements

Free-to-play shooter Rogue Company is expanding once more today as it's ushering in its second season of content. Season Two of the game introduces a new map, a new Rogue, and a new Battle Pass that contains several unlockable cosmetic items.

Mack, the new Rogue, is said to be one of the leaders of Justicar, a top-level international law enforcement organisation. He's also said to hail from Scotland and he wields a giant black claymore which can be seen within his reveal photo below.

The new map is titled Breach and it has been described as a "top-of-the-line training facility which has succumbed to a surprise attack." You can take a look at a teaser image below: