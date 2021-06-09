Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Rogue Company

Rogue Company's 'Rogue Hot Summer' update is live now

The update includes a new time-limited mode and several new cosmetics.

Rogue Company is celebrating the most glorious season of the year with a variety of new content. The shooter's Rogue Hot Summer update is live now and it introduces a new limited-limited mode, four new Rogue outfits, and dozens of summer-themed cosmetics.

The time-limited mode is called Skirmish Deathmatch and it has been described within a press release as being "fast, furious, and deadly." The mode is said to combine the game's signature 4v4 battles with small-scale Skirmish maps. The mode has been labelled as being temporary, but it's unclear at this point how long it will remain active within the game.

Rogue Company

