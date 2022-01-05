Rogue Company's next character will be Glimpse

HQ

As part of the 2022 Hi-Rez Showcase, it was just revealed that the next Rogue to join the Rogue Company's roster will be Glimpse. Set to arrive in-game as soon as next week, we're told that this character will be able to use her unique Camouflage technology to move around a level undetected. Built primarily for stealth and sneak attacks, we have also been given a little bit of information about Glimpse's backstory as part of a press release.

"Glimpse was the result of decades of genetic engineering, created for one purpose: to become the perfect weapon. Now, she devotes her life to stopping those that made her."

You can take a look at the cinematic trailer showing Glimpse below, and as for her exact release date we're told that it will be with the next major game update next week.

On top of the new character, we were also given a look at the next map to make it into the game. Known as Meltdown, we're told that this level will be split into two main sections, a research facility on an active volcano's crater and also the frozen tundra that surrounds it. Set to arrive in-game as soon as February as part of an update that is free to all players, you can see a deeper look at Meltdown in the trailer below.

Last of all, as part of the Rogue Company announcements, we were told about Project Saint and the next Battle Pass. Project Saint is the development team's way of committing to focussing on quality of life improvements and updates, with several new initiatives in the works, including a backfill list that will hopefully solve the issue of leavers or inactive players in a match.

As for the new Battle Pass, this will be known as Neochrome, and will have a focus on the cyberpunk and sci-fi genre. We're told that this will arrive in February and will feature new outfits for The Fixer, Vy, Chaac, Switchblade and more.

Following up to this, it was also briefly mentioned that 2022 will see more crossovers coming to Rogue Company, with themed outfits and other "top-notch cosmetics" being at the forefront. As for who these crossovers will involve, that remains unannounced at the current time.