Rogue Company

Rogue Company's next character Umbra receives a teaser trailer

This top ranking hitman is about to join the fight.

Hi-Rez Studios has just lifted the curtain on the next playable character that will be joining free-to-play shooter Rogue Company. Umbra is an unstoppable hitman that has been selected by the evil Jackal Organization to take out the Rogue Company. According to a brief description provided he "will do anything to fight for his self proclaimed righteousness."

Besides the teaser, though, we don't know what specific abilities Umbra will have and when he will be joining the game's roster. For now, you can see him in action in the video above.

Rogue CompanyScore

Rogue Company
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"For a title that is looking to be around for the long run, Rogue Company is definitely showing early signs of what could be greatness."



