Rogue Company's next character Umbra receives a teaser trailer

Hi-Rez Studios has just lifted the curtain on the next playable character that will be joining free-to-play shooter Rogue Company. Umbra is an unstoppable hitman that has been selected by the evil Jackal Organization to take out the Rogue Company. According to a brief description provided he "will do anything to fight for his self proclaimed righteousness."

Besides the teaser, though, we don't know what specific abilities Umbra will have and when he will be joining the game's roster. For now, you can see him in action in the video above.