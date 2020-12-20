Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
news
Rogue Company

Rogue Company's Arctic Shield update is now live

The update is free and adds a new map, a new rogue, and a new Spectator Mode.

Hi-Rez Studios' free-to-play third-person shooter Rogue Company has just received a new update across all platforms. The Arctic Shield update adds a new map, a new rogue, and a new Spectator Mode, as well as several other minor additions.

The new map is called Glacier and sees players fight to regain control of a ship out in the arctic known as 'The Domain.' The new rogue, Sigrid, is a hardened soldier who uses her signature Ballistic Shield ability to block anything coming her way. Also included within the update is an early version of the Spectator Mode. This enables players to view the actions of different team members when playing Custom games.

You can check out our review of Rogue Company here.

Rogue Company

