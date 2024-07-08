Rogue Company pulls Dr. Disrespect content

HQ

Guy "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm has been in headlines as of late for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor, something we've reported on frequently. This incident has led to many brands and companies distancing themselves from the streamer, including Turtle Beach and the San Francisco 49ers, as well YouTube demonetising the streamer. Following Dr. Disrespect's game developer Midnight Society also removing the creator from their ranks, Hi-Rez Studios has decided to pull the streamer's collaboration from their game.

"Hey Rogue Company, we have disabled Dr. Disrespect content previously available on game. We will provide full Rogue Buck refunds to any impacted account this week."

The interesting part about this choice is that Rogue Company hasn't seen an update in around a year. This has led to a bit of backlash from the community as many are looking for refunds in the form of actual cash, and not the Rogue Bucks currency that are essentially useless today.