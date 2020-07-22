Rogue Company is up for today's stream

You're watching Advertisements

Developer First Watch Games and publisher Hi-Rez Studios set the closed beta train in motion for multiplayer action game Rogue Company just recently which is available to purchase access to ahead of the game going free-to-play down the line on PC (via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. If you're not sure whether or not to go for the paid beta, we're playing the game on today's GR Live stream and we'd love for you to come hang out.

If you're interested to see the game in action, visit our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).