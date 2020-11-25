LIVE

Rogue Company

Rogue Company is out now on Xbox Series X/S

The free-to-play title is next-gen ready, and looking better than ever.

Hi-Rez Studios has revealed that its tactical shooter, Rogue Company is now available to play on Xbox Series X/S. The title will be playable at 4K/120fps on Xbox Series X, and 1440p/120fps on Xbox Series S, with cross-play and cross-save between other platforms already available.

No information has been detailed about a native PS5 version yet, although with Rogue Company finally being accessible on Xbox Series (even though it was supposed to be a launch title), a PS5 version is likely on its way at some point.

To see what we thought about the free-to-play Rogue Company, be sure to check out our review right here.

Rogue Company

Rogue CompanyScore

Rogue Company
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"For a title that is looking to be around for the long run, Rogue Company is definitely showing early signs of what could be greatness."



