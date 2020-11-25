Rogue Company is out now on Xbox Series X/S

You're watching Advertisements

Hi-Rez Studios has revealed that its tactical shooter, Rogue Company is now available to play on Xbox Series X/S. The title will be playable at 4K/120fps on Xbox Series X, and 1440p/120fps on Xbox Series S, with cross-play and cross-save between other platforms already available.

No information has been detailed about a native PS5 version yet, although with Rogue Company finally being accessible on Xbox Series (even though it was supposed to be a launch title), a PS5 version is likely on its way at some point.

To see what we thought about the free-to-play Rogue Company, be sure to check out our review right here.