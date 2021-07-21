LIVE
Rogue Company is out now on Steam

All Steam players will unlock the Season 2 Battle Pass for free.

Free-to-play shooter Rogue Company is another title that has broken free from the clutches of Epic Games Store exclusivity and has arrived on Steam. To celebrate this milestone, publisher Hi-Rez Studios is giving away the Season 2 Battle Pass for free to all Steam players. This Battle Pass, if you are unaware, gives players the chance to unlock some exclusive emotes, skins, and weapon wraps.

"Rogue Company has gone from strength to strength since launching last October with a growing player population and regular free updates to keep players excited and engaged" says Bart Koenigsberg, Brand Director at First Watch Games. "The Steam launch is the next step in the game's ambition to be available on every platform (that makes sense) with full crossplay and cross-progression support, offering players maximum freedom to play whenever and wherever they want."

The Season 2 Battle Pass giveaway is part of a larger publisher sale that Hi-Rez Studios is holding on Steam. Within this sale, the publisher is also handing out free items within its other popular free-to-play titles, SMITE and Paladins. You can check out more details here.

