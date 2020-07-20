Rogue Company hitting PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox today

You're watching Advertisements

Rogue Company today hits early access and the new third-person team shooter from Hi-Rez and First Watch Games do so on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One, complete with cross-platform play and progression.

While in early access, players can get started earlier via one of three editions of the game; the Starter Founder's Pack ($14.99 / €14.99 / £11.99), the Standard Founder's Pack ($29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99), and the Ultimate Founder's Pack ($59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99). You'll have to head over here for all the details, but all three editions have the following:

Early access to Rogue Company

Six core Rogues to choose from: Dima, Dallas, Ronin, Anvil, Trench and Saint

Squad Unlocked - 2 bonus Founder's Pack Rogues: Phantom and Chaac

Rare Spray - Founder

Epic Emote - Superstar Dance

Rare Outfit - Speed Demon Ronin

Epic Wraps - Solar Flare

The Standard Founder's Pack also includes six more characters and a rare outfit (Extermination), while the Ultimate Founder's Pack offers additional outfits, emotes, sprays and 1500 Rogue Bucks.

We got our first look at Rogue Company last week, and we'll be returning with hands-on impressions within the week.