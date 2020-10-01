Rogue Company goes free-to-play today

First Watch Games' recently launched 4v4 shooter, Rogue Company is free-to-play as of today, across all platforms with active cross-play and cross-progression.

The shooter of which was published by Hi-Rez Studios has managed to generate over 2 million players during its closed beta. Now however, the title is in open-beta and is accessible for anyone interested, without requiring the purchase of the Founder's Pack edition.

The success of Rogue Company makes it Hi-Rez Studios "most successful ever game launch" stated the publisher.

Executive Producer of Rogue Company, Chris Larson, spoke about the achievement saying; "From July's early access launch we've gathered a huge community of over 2 million cross-platfrom gunslingers. Their invaluable feedback has ensured the game keeps getting better and better. By making the game free and delivering an ever-growing roster of mercenaries, game modes, weapons and gadgets, we're incredibly excited for many more players to join us in Rogue Company."

The publisher also noted that as of today, all future paid DLC will be cosmetic only, as "there's no pay-to-win here."