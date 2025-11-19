Roger Federer to be included in the International Tennis Hall of Fame next year

HQ

Roger Federer will be the next player to be inducted in the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. This non profit organization, established in 1954, most recently inducted Maria Sharapova, brothers Mike and Bob Bryan, Leander Paes and Esther Vergeer.

One of the most successful tennis players of all time, Federer won 103 ATP titles and held the top spot in the ATP rankings for 310 weeks, including 237 straight weeks between 2004 and 2008. His rivalry with Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic began the era of the "big three".

"It's a tremendous honor to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game's great champions... to be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling," Federer said in a statement. Federer retired in 2022.