Roger Federer shares touching farewell message to Rafa Nadal

Rafa Nadal is officially retiring after this this week. The legendary tennis player is playing for Spanish team in Davis Cup finals, with tickets to his (potential) final matches climbing to hundreds and even thousand of euros, even if it is still unknown if he will actually play (there other tennis players in the team arguably in better shape).

Roger Federer, also one of the best tennis players in history, has published a lengthy message on Twitter in honour of his rival and friend. " I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next".

Federer starts acknowledging that Nadal beat him, "a lot, more than I managed to beat you". In fact, out of 40 matches they played, Nadal won 24 times and Federer 16 times. The numbers are slighlty more favourable to Nadal (22 Grand Slams vs. Federer's 20 Grand Slams), although Federer won more ATP titles (103 vs. 92).

"On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge."

Federer's lenghty message includes references to Nadal's "rituals" when he assembled his water bottles "like toy soldiers in formation" or adjusted his underwear. "Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique—it was so you".

He also thanks Rafa for inviting him to the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016 ("Actually, I kind of invited myself") where Federer's children trained, and Federer's own retirement, two years ago, when they played as doubles partners.

Federer seemingly won't be in Málaga for Nadal's final tournament

The picture of both players holding hands and weeping after the 2022 Laver Cup will be forever indelible in the memory of tennis fans, and some journalists asked Nadal yesterday if Federer had travelled to Málaga to witness Nadal's final match.

This message seems to confirmer Federer won't be attending. "Rafa, I know you're focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it's done."