Roger Federer returns to the US Open to play exhibition match with Roddick, McEnroe and Agassi

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Roger Federer retired in 2022, but played for the last time at the US Open in 2019, when he was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov. Seven years later, the Swiss former player, 45 years old, will play an exhibition match at Flushing Meadows today Tuesday (2:00 AM CEST, 1:00 AM BST of Wednesday in European time).

Federer will play one set against Andy Roddick, and then he will team up with John McEnroe to face Roddick and Andre Agassi. Federer won five US Open titles in a row between 2004 and 2008, and speaking tp ATP, he recalled the 2005 final against Agassi as his favourite match in the US Open.

"It's nerve-wracking. I haven't played a singles set in, I don't know, since Hurkacz at Wimbledon in 2021 maybe, so it's been five years. I don't know how it's going to go tomorrow. There is a lot of uncertainty but a lot of happiness that I can return to Arthur Ashe, a place where I have had so many beautiful memories", Federer said.

After the exhibition match, Federer will be inducted in the International Tennis Hall of Fame next weekend. In case there's any doubt (seeing how Serena Williams has returned from retirement in 2022 to play again, including playing tonight with Carlos Alcaraz at mixed doubles), Federer said he is not considering a return, although he lamented missing the new generation of Alcaraz and Sinner because he suffered knee injuries during his final seasons.