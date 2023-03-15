Roger Deakins: Oscar "snobbery" robbed The Batman from winning Best Cinematography

HQ

Two of the best looking movies from last years was The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick thanks to the excellent cinematography, something few would argue against. Interestingly enough, both of them were still missing in Best Cinematography category during the 95th Oscars.

Many people have probably asked themselves why, but the cinematographer Roger Deakins thinks he has the answer. And he is someone we should listen to as we has actually won the award two times in this category for Blade Runner 2049 and 1917 (and been nominated even more). While speaking to Deadline, he said "the best cinematography hasn't been nominated", and when the reporter asked which he thinks should win, he replied:

"It's The Batman. That's the best work in my view,"

Deakins continued: "The reason it wasn't is pure and simple: snobbery. There's this unfair tendency to avoid the Marvel universe and the other popular universes."

He ended his rant by giving another example of a movie that frankly was snubbed, as he claims Top Gun: Maverick "is another one that was shut out".

Do you agree with Roger Deakins? Should The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick at least have been nominated for Best Cinematography, or were there simply better options (the winner was All Quiet on the Western Front, with Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Elvis, Empire of Light and Tár also being nominated)