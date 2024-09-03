Roger Clark wants to play Arthur Morgan in a Red Dead Redemption 2 series

HQ

There are few video game performances more memorable than that of Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan. The Irish native perfectly captured the outlaw spirit of Morgan, and gave us a character we won't forget for a long time, whether he was a good or bad man in your playthrough.

When asked in a recent interview with Gamology whether he'd be up for playing Arthur Morgan in a television adaptation of the game, Clark said his opinion on the matter is a little complicated.

"What I don't think is awesome is how the original cast never even gets acknowledged or looked at, even," he said, critiquing modern video game adaptations. "We get to see Troy and Ashley in [The Last of Us] TV series, I thought that was brilliant - but so often, we're not seeing the original cast being considered, or even getting auditions."

Apparently, this is because of "the misconception that it's voice acting. If [movie and TV producers] had a better understanding of how much these videogame actors physically inhabit the roles, I think that may change their attitudes about it."

Clark believes he also might be getting a little old to play a live-action Arthur, but he thinks the perfect replacement for him would be Danny DeVito. A surprise, but a welcome one.