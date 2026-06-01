ROG Xbox Ally with OLED screen announced

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One of the absolute top-tier portable PCs is the ROG Xbox Ally X, which was released last autumn and can essentially be considered a portable Xbox. One of the few complaints, however, has been that the device lacks an OLED screen, likely to keep costs down.

But now, Asus and Microsoft has announced an updated model that offers just that. The device is called the ROG Xbox Ally X20, with the number in the title reflecting the fact that it's being released just in time for the company's 20th anniversary. In addition to the OLED screen (which is 12 percent larger at 7.4 inches), it also comes with ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 AR glasses.

The device has a slightly more luxurious design with a transparent chassis, gold accents, and a more stylish Xbox button, although the specs are unchanged. The price and release date are still unknown, but we're guessing we'll hear more during either the Summer Game Fest or the Xbox Games Showcase on Friday and Sunday, respectively.