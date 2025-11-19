ROG Xbox Ally levels up with longer battery life, better gyro and other enhancements

HQ

Just over a month after the release of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, the biggest update to date for the format has now been launched. It adds several features that people have been asking for, not least new energy-saving functions for longer battery life, but also a host of other goodies.

This includes the ability to adjust the P-core and E-core in the CPU yourself, more efficient energy use in Modern standby mode, improved gyro function, easier to enter/exit full-screen mode, and a bunch of other stuff. Below you'll find the full list of patch news, and the update is out now.

New features and improvements

Added CPU P-core / E-core options under Performance → More Settings page (ROG Xbox Ally X RC73XA only).

Added an option to Enter or Exit the full screen experience using key bindings under Keymap → Action.

Added an Update Notification feature in Command Center.

Integrated AMD Radeon™ Chill behavior into the FPS Limiter function.

Adjusted FPS Limiter option from 45 → 40 FPS to better align with the device's 120hz panel refresh rate.

Changed the bottom bar button color to a gray color design.

Added Windows Power Mode options to the Manual Operating Mode page.

Improved gyro aiming algorithm to enhance precision with the gyro sensor.

Bug fixes





Enhanced the online update process.



AMD RSR is now set to Off by default for RC73 models.



Added support for Wi-Fi captive portals.



Changed the default sleep time from Never to 5 minutes.



ROG Xbox Ally updates



MCU 322 — Added a debug interface.



BIOS 315 — Improved power consumption in Modern Standby. Optimized BIOS update flow with a refined mechanism for adapter plug-in detection. Fixed a bug where Cloud Recovery may hang on reboot.



Power delivery firmware V10.1.2.27 — Improved power consumption in Modern standby (available via Windows Update for November 19, 2025).



AMD GPU driver V25.10.25.27 — Improves overall gaming performance and fixes an audio issue related to Auto Super Resolution



ROG Xbox Ally X