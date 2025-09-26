ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X prices confirmed

HQ

We're just three weeks away from the launch of "a handheld Xbox", as the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are set to become available on the 16th of October. Then it's quite understandable that most of us have been expecting an official announcement about what the two products will actually cost after several rumours. Now we finally know.

Microsoft confirms that the ROG Xbox Ally will cost $599.99 / £799 / €899, while the more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X will have the price tag $999.99 / £499 / €599.

Does this seem fair and tempting? Then I have good news, as pre-orders will start today in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.

The announcement comes with a short trailer that gives a quick overview of what you're actually getting when with the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, so what do you think? Will you get one on the 16th of October?