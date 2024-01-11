ROG Strix SCAR 2024 models seem to be the best of the best

HQ

The Strix SCAR series has had a few, ok, a lot of upgrades, and fully kitted out, they are still one of, if not the most powerful gaming laptops on the market.

The Nebula HDR display will this year be with MiniLED, the panels have received some key upgrades, and available for the first time in an 18-inch size. Over 1100 nits of peak brightness and over 2000 dimming zones (almost twice last year's zone count). They'll be QHD with 240Hz, 3ms 16:10 format, and 100% DCI-P3.

Inside is the Intel Core i9 14900HX, a 24-core, 32-thread CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

The Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18 both feature up to 64GB of 5600MHz RAM, up to 4TB of PCIE 4.0 Gen4 storage. Cooling is provided by "ROG Intelligent Cooling innovations", that means Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both CPU and GPU, full-width heatsinks, and a tri-fan design for extra airflow.

A G series with RTX 4080 is also available.