ROG Strix Morph 96 Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Over the years at Gamereactor, I've had the chance to test a whole host of keyboards. My judgement often comes down to two key factors in particular, which I always try to bear in mind whenever it's time to try out a new one. The first is that I can, of course, compare several different models against one another in a simpler and fairer way. The second is that, over time, I've found what suits me perfectly as someone who mainly uses it for typing - but of course I also test it from a gamer's perspective.

Because, of course, it's very important to distinguish which audience the different models are aimed at. Just as with many other models I've tested from Asus, we're talking here about one that's aimed primarily at those who use it for gaming. This doesn't make it completely redundant for those of us who are more writers or authors - but it isn't this model's main focus, and it should therefore, of course, be judged more in terms of the target audience of gamers it is designed to suit.

That said, I did notice quite early on in the testing period that I really enjoyed typing on it. It has comfortable and very responsive keys that both feel and sound lovely. So when the gaming is off and it becomes a tool for writing, it actually works incredibly well for that too.

The keyboard's big selling point here, however, is that it is 96 % of full size. This means you don't have to sacrifice any keys; instead, you get them in a slightly more compact format. So, the numeric keypad is here. Although it's positioned very close to the rest of the keys. This took a bit of getting used to, with a few typos at first, but once you've got the hang of it, I appreciate that all the keys are available. However, it is slightly smaller than the full-size versions, which do take up quite a bit of valuable desk space.

Simple design!

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The frame itself is made of aluminium, and I'd say the whole thing has a sturdy, slightly more upmarket feel to it. At the same time, the design is very minimalist. Although it's aimed at gamers, at first glance it looks more like a keyboard for the office rather than having that slightly flashier gamer design. The only real decorative touches here are a small wheel on the left-hand side, a button above it (so the wheel switches functions) and a very small row of symbols and lights - which acts as a sort of display and shows which function is active.

To get back to the most important thing: the keys. These are the Asus NX Snow V2 (linear) type, and as someone who often types quickly, I really like them. When it comes to typing, I personally prefer tactile keys with a bit of resistance - but among all the linear ones I've tested in recent years, these are among the better ones.

The keyboard is, as the model name suggests, wireless, either via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz receiver with an impressive battery life of nearly 600 hours. However, this drops drastically to around 100 hours if you want to use the LED lighting. Of course, you can also use it wired if you prefer.

To adjust or change functions, you use the web-based Gear Link. Here, for example, you can adjust the light, but also choose which functions should be active or deactivated on the button that controls what the wheel does. However, you can't change very much here, which is a bit of a shame. I always find it strange when they limit it like this. In other words, you can only choose whether things should be on or off, but not replace them with other commands.

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On this page, there are scroll wheels that control the volume and a few other functions. If you turn off the light, you get a really impressive battery life.

All in all, this feels like a fairly stripped-back gaming keyboard. For instance, it doesn't offer those proper gaming features such as adjustable actuation or rapid triggers. Quite simply, the sort of features that serious gamers might find absolutely indispensable. This is, of course, reflected in the lower price (compared to Asus models, at least), and personally I think they could have pushed the price down even further to make it even more desirable. However, I would also have liked it if they'd actually included a wrist rest that could be attached magnetically.

Overall, I've really enjoyed both gaming and typing on this, and although the keys themselves feel a bit plasticky to the touch, they have a very comfortable feel, which bumps the rating up a notch. If I compare it, for example, with the Azoth X that I use most in my daily life, I've come to appreciate this keyboard's slightly snappier feel, and together with its slightly sleeker design, it's easy to recommend.