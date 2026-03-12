ASUS ROG Kithara Gaming Headset

There is something incredibly liberating about picking up a piece of technology that just is great. Where we are used to RGB lighting, lots of settings and connections, and this and that, the ROG Kithara is one of the most stripped-down gaming gadgets I have had the pleasure of testing in quite some time. Sure, it comes with a bunch of cables and different connectors, but nothing else. This is a headset that resembles studio headphones more than anything else, even though there is no doubt that these are made specifically for gamers.

Basically, Asus, together with Chinese audio manufacturer Hifiman, has equipped this headset with substantial 100 mm drivers. What's unique in this context is the "open-back" design with all its advantages (and "disadvantages", if you will) that will primarily appeal to those who value sound quality above all else.

Robust and durable metal construction.

This open design of headphones is perhaps not something that many gamers use. A brief, simple explanation of the concept itself is that it primarily creates a spatial sound image that is more similar to speakers in reproduction than the slightly confined sound that "regular" headphones produce. And you can tell.

When you start playing music, you get to enjoy a soundscape that, and excuse the clichéd superlatives, is perceived as spatial, neutral, calm, and, above all, very detailed. Music simply sounds fantastic. If you're used to a more muffled and bass-heavy experience, it might sound a little "soft". But after using these for a few weeks, I find it incredibly difficult to put anything else over my ears. At home, I have headphones from brands such as Astro, Logitech, JBL, Sony, and many more. And there is an important point to highlight here regarding the "open-back" design. It means that your sound leaks out and that the surroundings around you can be heard. It's not exactly a private affair in any way, so you simply have to bear in mind that if you sit down with these on a bus journey, the other passengers will hear your choice of music.

However, it's clear that these are intended for gaming for those who sit alone. This is not meant in a negative sense in any way, rather, it's simply for those who have the opportunity to sit at home at their computer where they are not disturbing anyone or being disturbed. If, for example, you need to tune out noisy children, there are other options that work better for this. Open-back is for prioritising sound, nothing else.

It comes with a lot of extras and even an additional pair of ear cushions.

A word like "audiophile" is one that is often thrown around in contexts like this. But there's no denying what it basically is. When Asus uses a description like "The open-back design creates an extremely spacious, dimensional soundstage compared to closed-back headsets. The design enhances separation across deep bass, mids, and treble to prevent low frequencies from masking critical cues - so you can clearly distinguish footsteps from explosions and react faster to every in-game movement," it's easy to think that these are typical advertising lines used for all products. Here, however, it's a description that perfectly reflects what we actually get.

I start up some of my favourite bands and the songs are reflected in a calm yet uplifting way. Small details become noticeable and the soundscape is lively without being messy. If I had to criticise anything, it would be that it doesn't go overboard. Everything blends well, and if you want something more powerful and more bass, you can adjust it via the EQ or look for other options that suit you better. It's hard to say exactly what it is, but the fact that after the test period I was convinced I would go back to my preferred wireless headphones but instead continue to use these is the best compliment I can give. Sure, I hate wires with all my heart, but that's the price you pay for better sound. Whether I'm enjoying music or playing a game, I would dare to say that this is among the best I've heard from a gaming headset.

After several matches in Rainbow Six: Siege X, I'm impressed by how clear and distinct everything actually sounds. Sometimes the differences are small, but they are still rich in detail and actually help me in the game.

Stylish and elegant.

Despite all the praise I've given so far, it's not quite perfect. There are a few flaws that prevent it from getting full marks and one is the microphone. It's definitely not bad, but at the same time it's really "just okay". Together with a small, rather plasticky adapter (attached to one of the included cables) for adjusting the volume/mute, it feels like one of those little details that isn't quite as luxurious or has received the same love as the headphones themselves. You could also complain about the cables being a little too short if you want to neatly route them to the back of your computer.

But those are really the only downsides I can think of. In terms of build quality and fit, they are incredibly sturdy and comfortable, where the metal mesh on the sides and the headband feel incredibly solid. The fact that you don't sweat after a few hours thanks to the design is also a big plus. Yes, there has been a lot of praise, but it's absolutely deserved. Of course, I understand that it feels risky to spend £285 on a pair of headphones that aren't wireless, but if sound quality is your top priority, then I can't do anything but highly recommend these.