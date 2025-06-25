Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid in doubt again, whether he plays at Club World Cup or not

HQ

Rodrygo Goes is once again one of the biggest doubts regarding Real Madrid squad for 2025/26. The Brazilian striker, who used to be one of the pillars of the team, has fallen out of form recently, even during Club World Cup: he played 75 minutes in the first match, but was completely absent during the second match (a 3-1 victory over Pachuca), with Xabi Alonso even picking a homegrown player with much less experience like Víctor Muñoz when making substitutions.

With nothing set in stone, and Rodrygo reportedly wanting to stay at Real Madrid, gossip says that the club has already put a price on the player, and now awaits offers. Arsenal has shown a lot of interes in the Brazilian player. Manchester City has approached Real Madrid, too. And with more signings expected for the club after the Club World Cup (including the confirmed deal with Franco Mastantuono, and possibly a midfielder chosen by Xabi Alonso), Rodrygo would be the most likely candidate to leave.

All eyes will be set on the next Real Madrid match at Friday at 2:00 AM BST, 3:00 AM CEST. If Rodrygo doesn't play, it could be seen that the player has been ostracised again knowing their imminent release. But if he plays... it could also be interpreted as a way to showcase the player to increase his value before potential buyers. Currently, his future in white doesn't look good.