Rodrygo's exit from Real Madrid seems more likely every day: He misses another match tomorrow

Rodrygo has been one of the key members of the attacking force in Real Madrid, key player for both LaLiga and Champions League titles in 2022 and 2024. But this year, the 24-year-old Brazilian right winger has been relegated to the background, expected given the arrival of Kylian Mbappé and the star status of Vinícius Jr. This season has been unusually poor, however, with only 15 goals in 50 games, and the vast majority of those scored in the first half of the season.

Rodrygo did not play the last two Liga games: he missed the match against Celta de Vigo because of a fever, but he was also absent from the Clásico against Barcelona. Ancelotti said in press conference today that "he didn't recover well from the fever and told me that he had some pain in a leg, I don't know which one".

Rodrygo left early the training today and he is also not in the squad list for Wednesday game against Mallorca, in a list that also doesn't feature Vinícius due to injury, so Mbappé and Endrick will likely be at the starting line up.

Questions about Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid

Several outlets in Spain have been sharing rumours about Rodrygo's future. Apparently, the player doesn't feel good at the team, feels ostracised, and is struggling mentally. Some even say that his relationship with his partners has deteriorated, although Ancelotti said that "everyone loves Rodrygo, specially me", adding that "when a player is not feeling fine (physically), he is not fine animically. He wants to show his quality and help the team".

However, many signs point that Rodrygo could be one of the high-profile exits from Real Madrid this year. With at least three new signings expected this year (including Trent Alexander-Arnold), some players may need to leave the club. Will Rodrygo end up at Manchester City, Chelsea, or Liverpool next season? Maybe Saudi Arabia will bid on him, knowing that Vinícius will renew for Real Madrid. However, Xabi Alonso will have something to say before that...