Rodri's former coach in his youth's team reveals the key area the Ballon d'Or winner has improved the most

Rodri's stellar career with Manchester City and Spain's national squad was rewarded this week with the highest possible indivisual trophy, the Ballon d'Or, a surprise victory for many that brought justice to previous spaniards who stayed on the verge of winning and visibility to the figure of the defensive midfielder.

Before he signed for Manchester City in 2019, he played in Atlético de Madrid and Villareal. Before than, in 2007 (aged 11) he played for Rayo Majadahonda. Armando de la Morena, Rodri's former coach at that club, was interviewed about Rodri's origins by Manchester City.

De la Morena says he had higher IQ and was more mature for his age (11 years old) than the usual, and stood out from the rest of his teammates.

In the video, recorded even before UEFA Europ Cup win he already thinks he could be Ballon d'Or winner.

The skill that Rodri has improved more since he arrived to Manchester City

His coach says "his mentality made us think he could make it as a professional player."

"It was incredible to have the fortune of coaching him, to know him personally and, above all, the see what he has achieved. Since he came to Manchester City with Guardiola he has even improved his offensive skills, which was the thing he struggled more with."

Rodri was only with Rayo Majadahonda one year, in which he also met Lucas Hernández, now on Paris Saint-Germain.