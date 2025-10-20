Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivia's presidential runoff

HQ

We just got the news that centrist Rodrigo Paz has emerged victorious in Bolivia's presidential runoff, ending nearly two decades of leftist dominance. The Christian Democratic senator's moderate platform, advocating gradual economic reform while maintaining key social programs, appealed to voters frustrated by prolonged economic hardship and fuel shortages. Although Paz will assume office next month, his party lacks a legislative majority, requiring careful coalition-building to pass reforms. Now, with a fresh approach and pragmatic alliances, Bolivia enters a new political chapter. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!