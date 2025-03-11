Rodrigo Duterte arrested in Manila at International Criminal Court's request

HQ

Rodrigo Duterte, the former President of the Philippines, was arrested upon arrival from Hong Kong at Manila's main airport on Tuesday, fulfilling an arrest request from the International Criminal Court over his controversial anti-drug campaign (via Reuters).

Known for his brash rhetoric and hardline policies, Duterte spearheaded a bloody crackdown that left thousands dead, with rights groups estimating the toll at 30,000—far higher than the official police count.

His detention marks a dramatic moment in international justice, as he could become the first Asian leader to stand trial at the International Criminal Court, despite his longtime defiance of the court's authority.

Supporters call the arrest unlawful, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction, while activists hail it as a long-overdue step toward accountability for the victims of extrajudicial killings. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.