Rodri won Ballon d'Or just 41 points ahead of Vinícius Jr: whole list revealed

Rodri Hernández won Ballon d'Or last week, thanks to his outstanding performance at Manchester City (winning Premier League) and Spain (winning UEFA Euro Cup). A win that surprised many people, after many people had assumed the trophy would go to Vinícius Jr., who won LaLiga and Champions League with Real Madrid.

The ceremony sparked a huge controversy for Real Madrid, who decided not to attend the ceremony in protest (president Florentino Pérez reportedly forbid all players and staff to attend even when some still wanted to attend, including coach Carlo Ancelotti who won an award). Today, France Football has published as usual the breakdown of votes, allowing us to see how many votes each player had.

Ballon d'Or 2024: how many votes each player got

Rodri with 1,170 votes. Vinícius was very close, with 1,1129 votes, only 41 votes less. Jude Bellingham wasn't too far behind with 917 votes, and after a big gap we find Dani Carvajal earned 432 points (the player that, statistically, won most trophies: Liga, Champions and Euro Cup, being a key player in all of them).

In the Women's Ballon d'Or, Aitana Bonmatí earned her second trophy by a huge margin: 675 points, followed by Graham Hansen with 392 points and Salma Paracuello with 246 points.

Lamine Yamal triumphed in the Kopa award given to young players with 113 points, well above Arda Güler with 26 points.

Real Madrid implied between the lines some sort of conspiracy against their club by UEFA. However, as we explained here, the voting process is transparent and there is no room for doubts about its validity. In fact, Carlo Ancelotti won the first ever Johan Cruyff award for managers with 118 points, above Xabi Alonso (89 points) and Luis de la Fuente (63 points).