Rodri to Real Madrid? Here's all we know about the rumour surrounding the Ballon d'Or winner

Real Madrid's summer moves seem to have stopped for a bit. Three reinforcements in defence (Trent, Carreras, Huijsen) and one in attack (Mastantuono), makes the midfield the more likely position that the club should reinforce, specially because nobody has been able to fill the void left by Toni Kroos. However, the usual Real Madrid insiders think it is unlikely the club will make a movement this year.

The situation is that the club thinks it's a priority to find a new "5", the profile of a defensive midfielder. And that is why they want an absolute world class player in that position, one that will become the anchor of the team for the long term, the new Kroos, Modric or Casemiro. And there's simply nobody available on the market matching the expectations Madrid has.

According to As, the three names that have been said are Barella (Inter), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) and Mac Allister (Liverpool). However, all three have long term contracts with their clubs, so their purchase would be very complicated.

But above all of them, the dream player is the latest Ballon d'Or, Rodri Hernández from Manchester City. He has quietly been in the radar of Florentino Pérez for years, and the fact that he has not yet confirmed a contract extension with Manchester City, ending in 2027, means that he could be the target for the club... but next year.

As says that Real Madrid won't make a crazy movement yet before they see his performance after the long ACL injury: he got injured in September and only returned to the pitch in the last two Premier League games of the last season, and a few minutes at Club World Cup. If he were to arrive next summer or in 2027, he would be 30 or 31, with still a a few potential years at his peak (Zidane was 29 when he arrived to Real Madrid). But at the same time, Manchester City will likely try to have him sign a new long term contract, as they did with Haaland, to scare potential buyers.

The downside with this is that, if the club's only option is to wait to sing a top midfielder, let it be Rodri, Enzo Fernández or Mac Allister, it would mean that a new midfielder this summer is unlikely, despite Xabi Alonso's requests. And they would start the season without Jude Bellingham, who recently underwent surgery and may not be in his prime for a few months...