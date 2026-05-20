Rodri rumoured once again for Real Madrid now that Guardiola is leaving Manchester City

HQ

The last 48 hours have been painful for Manchester City fans: from having one of the best coaches in the world and still having real chances of winning the Premier League title, to losing the race earlier than expected... and, worst of all, losing Pep Guardiola. An exit, still unconfirmed by the club but assumed by staff and players, that had been rumoured for a while, but never on such short notice.

Guardiola is not the only legend leaving: captain Bernardo Silva is leaving this summer after nine years, as well as defender John Stones, who won't have his contract renewed. But they may not be the only ones, as other players may be more inclined to leave the club now that Guardiola's influence will end, with new reports linking Rodri and Real Madrid.

Rodri, who has a contract until 2027, has expressed willingness of playing with Real Madrid, and is said to like to return to LaLiga at some point, even if there haven't been real moves by either side (Madrid to buy him or City to sell him). But without Guardiola, Spanish media are once again suggesting that Rodri could be an ideal signing for Real Madrid.

Reports from Madrid and Barcelona that Rodri is in Real Madrid's radar

Top Sports newspaper in Spain Marca released today with Rodri on the cover, even if the report is mostly made of "ifs". "Real Madrid believe that, if the circumstances are right, the transfer could be viable", wrote the newspaper. "The club has long admired his profile: leadership, tactical intelligence, balance, and the ability to control the game. And the player would be very keen to wear the white shirt."

Barça-leaned newspaper Sport also reports the Rodri is one of the key players in the radar this summer, especially given that his market value has decreased from 90 million earlier this season to 65 million.

Ultimately, if other reports that say that Mourinho will be given final say on signings (in the still unconfirmed case that he signs as new coach for Real Madrid) are true, it will be up to the Portuguese to decide which midfielder they sign, with other names being tossed around, like Vitinha from PSG or Enzo Fernández from Chelsea, who are younger and seemingly more fit, but could also be more expensive...

Do you think Rodri would be a good fit for Real Madrid?