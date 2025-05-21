HQ

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has endured one of its most challenging seasons since the coach from Santpedor took over. It's worth remembering that his first season was 2016-17, in which the team finished third in the table and didn't win any trophies, just like this season. A key factor in this dip in performance was the injury to Spanish midfielder Rodrigo "Rodri" Hernández, which left a major gap in the Citizens' midfield.

This past Tuesday, the Manchester side faced Bournemouth, home of Real Madrid's recent signing Dean Huijsen, and secured a 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium. In the 82nd minute of the match, Rodri came on to replace Erling Haaland, making his return to the field eight months after a ligament injury in his right knee. Including stoppage time, the Spanish player featured for about 20 minutes, and in Matchday 38, it's likely we'll see a few more minutes from the current Ballon d'Or winner as he looks to regain competitive rhythm ahead of the Club World Cup.

Alongside a return, there was also a farewell. Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, a sky blue legend, bid an emotional goodbye to the Manchester crowd, receiving a standing ovation and celebrating after the match with a tribute video featuring family, friends, teammates, and former colleagues. He also addressed the fans who've cheered his goals for over a decade, from the time he arrived from Wolfsburg to now, as he departs as one of the club's all-time greats. He will be honored with a statue outside the stadium.

The standings are not yet final, but the win against Bournemouth is practically a seal on next season's Champions League qualification. Manchester City currently sits on 68 points, just two ahead of their closest chasers (Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Aston Villa) while Nottingham Forest is also within three points. The final matchday promises drama right to the end.