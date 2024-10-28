Rodri has won Ballon d'Or and Vini Jr. may not attend the ceremony, according to rumours

HQ

The Ballon d'Or winner may have been leaked hours before the ceremony in Paris. And it is bad news for Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid, who, according to some information, has cancelled their flights to Paris.

This will mean that the most likely winner is Rodrigo Hernández, from Manchester City and Spain. Both were the frontrunners for the men's category, but apparently the majority of voters have opted for the Spaniard, who, unlike Vinícius, has already arrived to Paris in crutches due to his injury, which sadly will make him loose the season.

According to Marca, Real Madrid has cancelled the flight to Paris that was supposed to leave Madrid at 3PM local time. Around 50 people from the club were expected to attend the ceremony. If the information is true, maybe none of them will end up being

in the ceremony, despite the club's multiple nominations, including best club and best coach for Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodri may have already won over Vinícius Júnior for Ballon d'Or

This can only mean that Rodri is the winner, as the rest of the favourite candidates were also from Real Madrid (Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham and the now retired Toni Kroos).

While Manchester City was eliminated from Champions League by Real Madrid, they did manage to win another consecutive Premier League title. With Spain, he was chosen as the MVP for the UEFA Euro Cup.

Rodri would also be the third Spanish-born/connected Ballon d'Or winner after Luis Suárez and Alfredo Di Stéfano, and the first one to win in decades, after Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández were close to winning it from 2009 to 2012.