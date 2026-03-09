Rodri fined £80,000 for rant about referee during a 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Tottenham

HQ

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City on February 1 ended 2-2. City scored two in the first half but Dominic Solanke for Spurs scored a brace in the second half. Manchester City players heavily protested that Solanke's goal should have been disallowed by VAR, as Solanke seemingly hits City defender Marc Guehi before touching the ball.

After the match, Spanish midfielder Rodri complained about the referee: "I know we won too much and ​the people don't want us to ​win, ⁠but the referee has to be neutral. It's not fair because we work so hard."

Rodri outburst has caused him a £80,000 fine by the Football Association. "It was alleged that the ​midfielder acted in an improper manner during ​a post-match media interview by making comments that imply bias ‌and/or ⁠question the integrity of a match official and/or match officials" the FA said in a statement on Monday. He was given a warning, but didn't receive a sporting sanction.

City may have lost two valuable points that day in their chase for the Premier League title behind Arsenal, while Tottenham remains winless in the league in 2026, and fans are calling for "massive protests" at their upcoming games.